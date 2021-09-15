Sections of Beaufort’s Spanish Moss Trail to close Friday. Here’s where, and why

Several sections of the Spanish Moss Trail from Hermitage Drive to Cottage Farm Road in Beaufort will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Engineers will be taking soil samples near the Battery Creek Bridge, according to a Beaufort County press release Tuesday.

Equipment will be blocking the trail, making it unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Closed Trail” signs will be clearly posted.

The sampling is the start of a $359,500 project that includes engineering, permitting and construction repairs to the Battery Creek Bridge portion of the Spanish Moss Trail, the press release said. The funds are from local accommodations and hospitality taxes.

Construction on the new Battery Creek Bridge is expected to begin in August 2022.