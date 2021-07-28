SC’s CJ Cummings finishes in top 10 in Olympics weightlifting. Were 716 pounds enough?

Clarence Cummings Jr. of the United States competes in the men’s 73kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Luca Bruno

C.J. Cummings’ first Olympic appearance didn’t end with a medal as he hoped.

The Beaufort native was left out of the top three in the 73 kg (161 pounds) competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Cummings was trying to become first U.S. weightlifter to win a medal since Mario Martinez won silver in 1984.

China’s Shi Zhyong won the gold with a world-record total of 364 kg.

Cummings finished ninth with 325 kg (716 pounds) combined in the snatch and clean/jerk categories. He attempted a world-record 198 kg in the clean and jerk on his final attempt, the only chance he had to medal.

Cummings was successful in 180 kg on his attempt but missed at 185 kg. In the snatch portion of the event, Cummings missed on his first attempt at 145 kg but succeeded in his second attempt. He was unsuccessful on his third attempt of 150 kg.

The 21-year-old has been touted as a future star for USA Weightlifting. The Wall Street Journal called him the LeBron James of Weightlifting in a 2015 story. Cummings holds three current International Weightlifting Federation marks and 23 American records.

But Cummings is just getting started. As the youngest member of the USA weightlifting team, he has a bright future ahead.

“Massive congrats to @CJ__Cummings for making his Olympic debut today at the #Tokyo2020 Games!!” USA Weightlifting posted on its Twitter account.

Cummings’ fans in the Lowcountry were up early Wednesday morning to watch, as his turn started at 6:55 a.m. The Cummings family held a watch party at Carolina Sportscare and Physical Therapy. in Beaufort. There was another at The Foundry in Beaufort, where Cummings trains. Family members weren’t allowed to support their athletes in person. Because of COVID-19, no spectators were allowed at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Cummings family is expected to fly to Hawaii, where Team USA trained, to see their star athlete.

