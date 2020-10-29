Falcons at Panthers live game updates: Zeta passed through well before kickoff

Matt Rhule’s Panthers have lost two in a row entering their Thursday Night Football game against the Falcons and are looking to even up their record at 4-4. Atlanta (1-6), meanwhile, is trying to overcome a horrific start to the season filled with fourth-quarter collapses and the firing of its coach.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 8:20 p.m. We have a full scouting and injury report available here. If you’re looking for national predictions on the game, we have that, too.

There is rain in the forecast, but the remnants of Hurricane Zeta passed through Charlotte on Thursday morning and have made their way out of North Carolina.

The Observer has 5 journalists at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte covering the Falcons vs. Panthers game, including two photographers. Follow along below for live updates and insight from the nationally televised game.

Is Christian McCaffrey playing for the Panthers?

No.

Carolina had until 4 p.m. to activate him off the designated to return list in order to play Thursday. Mike Davis will start for the Panthers at running back.

What’s the weather forecast for the Falcons-Panthers game?

Tropical Storm Zeta made its way through the Carolinas on Thursday and knocked over plenty of trees and power lines, leaving thousands without electricity.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The forecast calls for temperatures in the 70s at kickoff with cloudy skies with a 53% chance of rain beginning at 9 p.m. The tropical storm warning is scheduled to expire at 10:45 p.m.

What channel is the Falcons-Panthers game on and how do I stream it?

Tonight’s 8:20 p.m. kickoff between Falcons and Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will be simulcast on FOX and the NFL Network. You can stream the game on FoxSports.com by logging in through your cable or satellite provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription.

Alternatively, you can watch the game via Amazon Prime if you are a member. The game can be live streamed on any Internet-connected device by opening the Amazon Video app on your mobile phone or smart TV.

If you don’t have the app, visit Amazon.com/primevideo or download the Prime Video app on your mobile device.

If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.