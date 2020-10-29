Football
If you haven’t seen this Panthers-Falcons ‘Stranger Things’ hype video, you need to
Pregame hype videos are all the rage right now, and the Carolina Panthers have come up with a pretty good one for tonight’s nationally televised game with the Atlanta Falcons.
It’s got a Halloween theme and vibe, and maybe a bit of the Netflix series, “Stranger Things,” too, but it also shows off the uniform choice for Thursday’s game:
The Panthers will be in all-black.
The video had gotten nearly a quarter million views by Thursday afternoon. It features prominent shots of the uniform and Bank of America stadium.
The video got a lot of responses from fans, and several pointed to one last uniform change they want the Panthers to make: Add all-black helmets.
Tonight’s game kicks off at 8:25 p.m. on FOX (WJZY, Channel 46).
Comments