Bluffton’s Cross schools names Navy vet as head football coach, along with new AD

Cleophus Lane was hired as the head football coach, strength trainer and campus security manager for Cross Schools in July. Cross Schools

Bluffton’s Cross Schools has a new football coach.

Cleophus Lane will serve as the school’s head football coach, overseeing the middle and high school programs. He’ll also be a strength trainer and campus security manager there, the school announced Monday.

Lane has played or coached football for 44 years, and served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. In Arkansas, he led West Memphis Junior High’s football team to four City Championships in a row, according to his resume.

School spokesperson Kelly Williamson said that Lane saw the job posting while driving to Bluffton from Mississippi for a vacation, and that his wife encouraged him to apply.

Cross’ high school football program was started in 2019 and previously coached by former NFL player Keith Brooking.

Cross, which serves more than 600 students from preschool to the 12th grade, also announced it had hired DeLeon Johnson as its new athletic director and head basketball coach earlier this month.

Johnson “has worked as a coach for the past 10 years at the collegiate, high school and middle school levels,” and has previously worked for parks and recreation in Beaufort and Orangeburg counties, according to a school press release.

He also served as a behavior management specialist at H.E. McCracken Middle School in Bluffton.