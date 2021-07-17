Beaufort’s Holy Trinity Classical Christian School names new dean amid expansion plan

Beaufort’s Holy Trinity Classical Christian School has named the Rev. Joseph Lawrence as the dean of the upper school, a new position created as the school plans a campus and enrollment expansion.

Lawrence, who has previously served as a faculty member in the Humane Letters department and the Upper School Chaplain, said he was “delighted” to take on the new role.

“Holy Trinity has been a place where charity and fidelity, truth and beauty, valor and virtue are not dusty words from a forgotten past but living realities lighting the way to a meaningful future,” he said in a news release. “I am delighted to serve as the Dean of the Upper School in such a place.”

The school only served preschool through fifth grade when it was founded in 2012, with the goal of adding another grade level each year. In 2020, the school’s first class of 19 high school seniors graduated with more than $3.5 million in scholarships.

Currently the school serves more than 400 students, and plans to eventually cap enrollment between 450 and 500 students.

Holy Trinity received conceptual approval from the City of Beaufort’s Design Review board earlier this month to build a 19,000 square-foot fellowship hall and gymnasium at its 302 Burroughs Ave. campus.

That fellowship hall will include a gymnasium, multi-purpose art and theater classrooms, locker rooms, a weight room, a coaches office and a performance stage. There’s also a plan to build a small outdoor chapel on the campus.