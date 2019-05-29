Dorchester Academy’s Myers to take over John Paul II football program

Watch: Florence Christian defeats John Paul II for SCISA 2A title Florence Christian defeated John Paul II 49-6 for SCISA 2A championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florence Christian defeated John Paul II 49-6 for SCISA 2A championship.

John Paul II filled its football coaching vacancy this week.

Dorchester Academy’s Chris Myers has been named the Warriors’ new coach. He replaces Kevin Wald, who left last month to take the job at Olympic Heights Community High School in Boca Raton, Florida.

Myers has spent 11 years at Dorchester Academy, the last six as head coach. Dorchester went 3-7 this year but had back-to-back six win seasons in 2017-18.

Myers was part of Dorchester state championship teams in 2001 and 2003 and played in college at The Citadel. He also was Dorchester’s athletic director since 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

John Paul II is in its fourth year of 11-man football. After going 0-10 the first year, the Warriors went 13-10 the next two years and advanced to the school’s first SCISA 2A title game this year before losing to Florence Christian.

John Paul II also filled its baseball coaching vacancy by promoting JV coach Stephen Gaylet. He replaces Pete Birmingham, who stepped down after six seasons.

Gaylet, a Pennsylvania native, played in college at Penn State Wilkes-Barre and Marywood (Pa.). He also was an assistant at Marywood and Ridgeland-Hardeeville high school.