After helping build the John Paul II football program, coach Kevin Wald is leaving the school.

Wald is headed to Florida and will be the new coach of Olympic Heights Community High School in Boca Raton, Florida. Olympic is a 7-A school with more than 2,000 students in it.

Wald is replacing Baz Alfred, who left in March after two seasons to take over at Jupiter Christian. Olympic was 10-9 the past two seasons.

“We are disappointed to lose someone of coach Wald’s caliber as a coach, a school administrator, and as a positive male role model; however, we are very happy for him to have the opportunity to advance his coaching career because of the success he achieved at JPII during his three years with us,” JP II said in a release. “… we know he will instill the same organization and discipline with the Lions, as he did with the Golden Warriors. Therefore, we expect him to have incredible success there as well.”

A huge congrats to Coach Kevin Wald who will become the new Head Coach @ Olympic Heights Community HS in Boca Raton, Fl. Coach Wald took us from 0-10 to a state title game in 4 years, & we're forever grateful for setting JPII up for years of future success. We love you, Coach!

It will be Wald’s second stint coaching in the state of Florida. He coached at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., for three years before moving to SC to take the Hilton Head Prep job.

Wald went 26-17 at HHP before taking over the Warriors, program, which was making the move from 8-man to 11-man football. After going 0-10 the first year, the Warriors went 13-10 the next two years and advanced to the school’s first SCISA 2A title game this year before losing to Florence Christian.





“I kept telling them all offseason if you work hard and do the right thing getting to the state championship is a possibility,” Wald said after the loss to Florence Christian. “All throughout the season, we never panicked in what we do. So, I couldn’t be more proud of this bunch.”