RBC Heritage tickets have sold out. How many will be at Hilton Head’s biggest event?

Tickets for Hilton Head Island’s biggest party are officially sold out.

RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing announced Friday morning it was sold out of tickets for the event, which will run from April 12 through April 18 at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines.

“If you were able to get tickets, we look forward to celebrating with you in person on Hilton Head Island. You can look forward to a unique, intimate experience ,” said tournament director Steve Wilmot. “I want to take this opportunity to thank the entire community whether you are attending or not. The commitment to the event has allowed us to get our charities platforms back up and running.”

The tournament sold limited tickets for the 2021 event.

Instead of the usual 135,000 spectators, around 27,000 will be welcomed into Harbour Town Golf Links next week. The course is closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday.

The competition can also be viewed on The Golf Channel and CBS, according to a news release from the tournament.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers will run Heritage previews and a guide to watching and attending the 2021 event on Sunday.