Two more major champions commit to play in 53rd RBC Heritage tournament

Two more major champions have been added to next month’s field at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa announced their commitments Thursday to play in the 53rd annual event on April 12-18.

DeChambeau and Morikawa join World’s No. 1 Dustin Johnson, and past RBC Heritage champions Webb Simpson, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker. Also committed are Daniel Berger, Paul Casey, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton.

DeChambeau might be the most polarizing name in gold and is fifth on the World Golf Rankings. He has eight victories on the PGA TOUR including the 2021 U.S. Open. He made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2016 RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth and has gone on to card two more top-10finishes at Harbour Town.

The California native will be competing at the RBC Heritage for the sixth consecutive time.

Morikawa is fourth on the World Golf Rankings and has earned four wins on the PGA TOUR including the 2021 WGC- Workday Championship and the 2020 PGA Championship.

Morikawa will be making his second start at Harbour Town.

Fans will be allowed to this year’s RBC Heritage but attendance will be limited. Given the limited number of spectators allowed, the Heritage Classic Foundation has created new tournament ticket types and pricing. All tickets and passes will be valid for one day only. The fan guide to safety policies for the 2021 event are listed at RBCHeritage.com/COVID19.