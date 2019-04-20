Boeing flyover canceled at RBC Heritage due to weather on Hilton Head

Here’s what the Boeing flyover looked like from multiple angles at the 2018 RBC Heritage The Boeing 787 flyover was a success at the 2018 RBC Heritage. Here's what the plane looked like from across Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Boeing 787 flyover was a success at the 2018 RBC Heritage. Here's what the plane looked like from across Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head.

The Boeing flyover, one of the most anticipated features of Saturday’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament, has been canceled for this year, according to a news release from the Heritage Classic Foundation sent on Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s severe thunderstorm, which brought torrential rain, high winds and delayed the second day of play at the tournament for about four hours, is responsible for the cancellation, the news release said.

The stormy weather meant that Boeing could not begin a “pre-flight” process as planned Friday, the release said.

A 787 Dreamliner was scheduled to fly over Calibogue Sound and down the 18th fairway from the tee to the green at 4 p.m., the tournament had announced Saturday morning.

It would have been a 787-10, the newest and longest of the three planes in the Dreamliner family, according to a news release.

It is built exclusively in South Carolina. It is 224 feet long and has a wingspan of 197 feet. It seats approximately 330 passengers.

This would have been the seventh Boeing flyover at the Heritage.