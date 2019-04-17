Here’s what the Boeing flyover looked like from multiple angles at the 2018 RBC Heritage The Boeing 787 flyover was a success at the 2018 RBC Heritage. Here's what the plane looked like from across Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Boeing 787 flyover was a success at the 2018 RBC Heritage. Here's what the plane looked like from across Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head.

The Boeing flyover is still on schedule for Saturday at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, or is it?

Tournament officials said Wednesday that as far as they know a 787 Dreamliner assembled at the Boeing plant in North Charleston is to fly over the 18th fairway at the Harbour Town Golf Links between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

But Boeing has not said that it will happen, or that it will not happen.

It is usually mentioned at opening ceremonies, but was not this year.

The event quickly became a favorite of fans at the PGA Tour event after Boeing signed on as tournament presenting sponsor in 2011.

That is the year Boeing opened the first of three production facilities on a 141-acre campus near the Charleston International Airport, a couple of hours north of the golf tournament on Hilton Head Island.

It’s also the year that RBC teamed with Boeing to rescue the sponsor-less Heritage tournament, now being played for the 51st time in Sea Pines.

Boeing’s Heritage sponsorship contract runs through 2021, and RBC’s through 2023.

Internationally, Boeing is scrambling to deal with the fallout from two crashes of its 737 Max jet in recent months.

But in South Carolina, where the 787 is manufactured, a company representative at the Heritage opening ceremonies gave no hint of troubles. He said Boeing’s 7,000 employees in the state have delivered hundreds of aircraft to the world, boosting the economy and supporting nonprofits.