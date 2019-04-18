After broken ankle, Beaufort’s Mark Anderson back to competitive golf at Harbour Town

Spectator film of Hilton Head’s first Heritage shows the greats Bill Carson shot super 8mm film of Hilton Head's first Heritage that shows the greats: Jack Nicklaus, Pete Dye and the golfer that one the first tournament, Arnold Palmer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bill Carson shot super 8mm film of Hilton Head's first Heritage that shows the greats: Jack Nicklaus, Pete Dye and the golfer that one the first tournament, Arnold Palmer.

Things were rolling for Mark Anderson early in the year in his quest to return to the PGA Tour.

The Beaufort resident won Web.com Tour event in February and is atop the tour money list after playing three events. But he aggravated an old ankle fracture about two months ago and was forced to miss the next couple of tournaments.

He’s back to competitive golf this week for the first time since the injury, earning a sponsor’s exemption in the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. He shot a 2-over-par 73 on Thursday.

After his round, Anderson said his swing felt good and there was no pain in his ankle.

“But just playing in competitive tournaments, you’ve got to be on your game out here, especially at Harbour Town,” he said. “If you’re just a little bit off, it’s not going to work. And that’s pretty much what happened today. I’ve got to work on a few things, get a little crisper.

Hopefully that rust will come off tomorrow.”

Anderson won in February at the Country Club de Begota Championship in Colombia.

Not long after that he tripped and rolled his ankle, breaking a bone that had healed from an injury about 10 years ago, he said.

Despite only playing three events, he is atop the tour money list with $140,781. The top 25 Web.com money finishers earn PGA Tour cards for next season.

Anderson first earned his PGA Tour card for the 2012 season. In 2013, he won his first professional event at the Web.com Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville.

Anderson asked tournament director Steve Wilmot about a coveted sponsor’s exemption, convinced he was playing well enough and ready for another test at Harbour Town. The 33-year-old has made the cut in four of his six appearances at Harbour Town, finishing tied for 13th in 2012.

“I’m obviously looking forward to the rest of the season on the Web; I’m not looking too far ahead.,” Anderson said. “But next year I’d like to be in this tournament as a PGA Tour member, just play my way into the field..”