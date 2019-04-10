Beaufort’s Mark Anderson, three SC natives earn exemptions for RBC Heritage

Not sure what to wear to this year’s RBC Heritage? Here are some quick fashion tips From Lilly Pulitzer to floppy hats, here's what attendees say you should — and should not — wear to the 2018 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Lilly Pulitzer to floppy hats, here's what attendees say you should — and should not — wear to the 2018 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Three South Carolina natives, including Beaufort’s Mark Anderson, have been awarded sponsors exemptions into the 51st RBC Heritage.

In addition to Anderson, other sponsors exemptions include SC natives Jonathan Byrd and DJ Trahan as well as Ben Silverman, and Roger Sloan. Ray Franz earned an exemption by winning the Carolinas PGA Section Championship for the tournament set for April 15-21.

Anderson grew up in Beaufort and competed in the Junior Heritage as a youth. He earned his first exemption into the 2009 RBC Heritage after winning the 2008 Players Amateur.

Anderson recently earned his second win on the Web.com TOUR at this year’s Country Club de Bogota Championship. He will be making his seventh start at Harbour Town.

Byrd grew up in Anderson, South Carolina and played golf at Clemson. He has five PGA Tour victories and won the Web.com Tour Championship in 2017. He will be making his 15th start at Harbour Town.

Trahan is returning to Harbour Town for the first time since 2012. The Clemson graduate grew up on Hilton Head Island, where his teaching pro dad taught him the game. He’s won twice on the PGA Tour and will be making his tenth start at Harbour Town.

Franz, a PGA Pro at the Daniel Island Club, finished three strokes ahead of the field at the Carolinas PGA Section Championship to qualify for his first PGA TOUR event.