What to wear to RBC Heritage: 6 fashion tips for the biggest social event on Hilton Head

Not sure what to wear to this year’s RBC Heritage? Here are some quick fashion tips From Lilly Pulitzer to floppy hats, here's what attendees say you should — and should not — wear to the 2018 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Lilly Pulitzer to floppy hats, here's what attendees say you should — and should not — wear to the 2018 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The biggest social event of Hilton Head Island is back for its 51st anniversary.

RBC Heritage is about to bring more than 100,000 people to Harbour Town this week to watch a some golf on one of the nation’s favorite islands.

If your eyes aren’t on the course, they’re probably on the outfits (see some of last year’s best-dressed and fashion trends).

The Island Packet will have a fashion blogger every day of the tournament again this year, spotting out the best-dressed ladies and gentleman on the course, so the pressure to look good is on.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

If you’re picking out your outfit this week, here’s a quick guide for all ages to stick to.

1. Don’t be afraid to wear bold patterns and bright colors. Some Hilton Head teens previously told us “The crowd should look like a bag of Skittles.” You may not need to go that dramatic, but Lilly Pulitzer dress and other vibrant prints will definitely be making an appearance. Of course, in contrast to the bold patterns, some women will break out their white pants and the grand debate of “When is it OK to wear white?” will resurface.

Staff photo

2. Opt for flowy, looser clothes rather than tight-fitting ones. We’re partying in a subtropical climate here, you’ll be happy you chose this route when you catch a breeze every now and then. Dresses are a popular choice for this kind of outfit, but rompers and jumpsuits have been on the rise these past couple years.

Courtney McNamara (L) and Whitley Russell prefer wearing rompers to dresses at the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament on Friday, April 13, 2018. Kasia Kovacs

3. Skip the tall-heeled shoes. Heritage involves a lot of walking and standing. Many women who have worn heels to the event in the past will probably tell you they regretted it. In most cases, when it comes to shoes, comfort triumphs style. Avoid the blisters and wear tennis shoes or comfortable sandals.





SHARE COPY LINK A big part of RBC Heritage is fashion. But is having the perfect outfit worth sore, blistered feet? Here's what some women had to say at the course on Saturday.

4. Bring a cute bag or clutch to complement your outfit and carry all your things for the days, but be sure to keep it small. PGA has its own tournament bag policy and it’s pretty specific. You can bring any bag into the tournament if it is smaller than 6’’ by 6’’ by 6’’ or you can opt for a clear bag that’s under the size of 12’’ by 6’’ by 12’’ or a one-gallon plastic freezer bag.

SHARE COPY LINK Local fashion expert Christina Dzendzel shares her five best fashion tips for the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

5. Top off your outfit with a floppy hat. It’ll keep you stylish while protecting you from the sometimes unforgiving South Carolina sun. Bonus sun-protection points for also sporting sunglasses and sunscreen.





Staff photo

6. Have some plaid on standby — especially for Saturday. Heritage has pushed the “Get Your Plaid On!” theme encourage visitors to wear outfits inspired by the iconic red tartan jacket the tournament winner receives. Some people really go “mad about plaid” and deck out their entire outfit while others have opted for a shirt, skirt, or small addition such as a plaid ribbon around their floppy hat.





Staff photo

Heads up: If you need some motivation to get styled-up this week, The Island Packet will be covering fashion all week and picking the best outfits each day and you could be featured.



