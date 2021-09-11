Golf

This mini-golf course on Hilton Head is the best in South Carolina, website says

Hilton Head Island is known around the world for its beauty and golf courses.

People from all over travel to the 12-mile island to play the sport year round or sip a cocktail, sit by the marina, and watch professionals take their best swings.

So it’s no surprise that the island would also have some great mini-golf courses — arguably the best in South Carolina.

A recent list naming the best mini-golf course in each state actually put Hilton Head’s Legendary Golf at the top.

Stacker took ratings and data from popular travel website Tripadvisor to determine which courses were the best, the website says.

Legendary Golf had a 4.5 rating out of 5 with 500 reviews.

“Legendary Golf’s two 18-hole putt-putt courses were designed by professional golf course architects, and it shows,” the list raved. “The beautifully landscaped attraction is open year-round and is free for members of the military, policemen, and firemen. It’s also spacious enough to host birthday parties, fundraisers, and corporate events, making it the perfect place to take everyone from your 5-year-old to your company’s CEO.”

The four-acre course has been operating on the island for more than 36 years.

The business is located at 900 William Hilton Parkway and is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

