Top Golf on Hilton Head? Not quite, but this course is hoping it’s the next best thing

Hilton Head Island’s Palmetto Dunes is adding a driving range feature that will bring a Top Golf feel to its Robert Trent Jones golf course.

The gated community announced Thursday it will install 15 bays on its driving range and equip them with Toptracer technology, which will allow golfers and non golfers to compete against friends, play virtual courses and receive instant feedback on the accuracy and range of their shots.

Toptracer technology is part of the Topgolf Entertainment Group, which operates Top Golf complexes across the country.

The technology is currently used during televised PGA events to track the shots of the game’s top players.

Palmetto Dunes will become the first resort in South Carolina to use the technology, which makes the driving range experience less like a warm up and more like a social outing, according to a news release from Palmetto Dunes.

Food and beverage service will be available at the new driving range facility, and each bay will include high-speed cameras, TV monitors, technology and games.

The Toptracer range will open in March, according to the release.

Toptracer Range’s ball tracking technology will offer seven options:

Palmetto Dunes will allow range customers complete access to the Toptracer system with each purchase of range balls.

Events and leagues will be formed where groups can gather and play games, rounds of simulated golf and order food and beverages at the range. Leagues and events will be priced on an hourly basis, the release says.

