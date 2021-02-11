Top Golf on Hilton Head? Not quite, but this course is hoping it’s the next best thing

Hilton Head Island’s Palmetto Dunes is adding a driving range feature that will bring a Top Golf feel to its Robert Trent Jones golf course.

The gated community announced Thursday it will install 15 bays on its driving range and equip them with Toptracer technology, which will allow golfers and non golfers to compete against friends, play virtual courses and receive instant feedback on the accuracy and range of their shots.

Toptracer technology is part of the Topgolf Entertainment Group, which operates Top Golf complexes across the country.

The technology is currently used during televised PGA events to track the shots of the game’s top players.

Palmetto Dunes will become the first resort in South Carolina to use the technology, which makes the driving range experience less like a warm up and more like a social outing, according to a news release from Palmetto Dunes.

An example of a driving range with TopTracer technology as featured on the Palmetto Dunes website. Palmetto Dunes website

Food and beverage service will be available at the new driving range facility, and each bay will include high-speed cameras, TV monitors, technology and games.

The Toptracer range will open in March, according to the release.

The driving range at Robert Trent Jones golf course in Palmetto Dunes as seen in May 2020. Palmetto Dunes website

Toptracer Range’s ball tracking technology will offer seven options:

Warm Up

My Practice: Dig into your golf bag and learn the nuances of each type of club. This mode allows golfers to store their stats on the Toptracer Range App.

Virtual Golf: Golfers can play some of the world’s greatest golf courses right from their bay. Individuals and groups can play a full 18 holes without leaving the range. Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill on California’s Monterey Peninsula are two of the courses available.

Closest to the Pin: A little friendly competition allows friends to compete while working on their swing.

Go Fish: Play individually or as a team to catch each of the 24 different sea creatures and as many stars as possible.

Approach Challenge: Golfers can fine-tune their iron play in this game of nine approach shots on their choice of three legendary courses.

Points Game: This game allows friends to compete for points based on distance from the target and is ideal for people who enjoy a friendly challenge. Guests can add in-air bonus rings for an extra challenge.

Palmetto Dunes will allow range customers complete access to the Toptracer system with each purchase of range balls.

Events and leagues will be formed where groups can gather and play games, rounds of simulated golf and order food and beverages at the range. Leagues and events will be priced on an hourly basis, the release says.

An example of a driving range with TopTracer technology as featured on the Palmetto Dunes website. Palmetto Dunes website