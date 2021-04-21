College golf is on tap at Dataw Island course. Here’s who’s competing this weekend

Dataw Island’s Cotton Dike course in Beaufort County will host the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Golf Championship (CAA Championship) April 24-26, 2021.

Christian Kata, chair of the Beaufort Area Sports Council established to develop sports-related events for northern Beaufort County, said the association hopes players enjoy the Tom Fazio-designed Cotton Dike course.

The nearly 7,000-yard course will host both the 2021 and 2022 championships.

“The courses are in great condition, and the field looks really talented, which should make for an excellent three days of competition,” Chris Fearn, Dataw Island’s director of golf, said in a news release.

Due to the pandemic, family members of players and athletic personnel will attend, but no spectators are allowed.

Dataw Island is a private golf, tennis and boating community 15 minutes outside of Beaufort.

The CAA consists of College of Charleston, Delaware, Drexel University, Elon, Hofstra, James Madison, Towson, UNCW and William & Mary. Teams of five will compete for a chance to advance to the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.

After a year of forgoing their championship due to COVID-19, the athletes are even more grateful for the opportunity to see their season through to a division championship and perhaps even a NCAA championship, CAA Associate Commissioner Steve Kanaby said.

UNCW edged out Charleston to win the championship at Pinehurst No. 8 two years ago, when the championship was last held, with then-freshman Segundo Oliva Pinto shooting a final round 70, sending the match into a four-man playoff. The school also won the year prior in a third-round rally to the finish.

Practice rounds will be Saturday, with competition Sunday through Tuesday.