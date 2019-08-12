This Beaufort golfer broke his ankle early in the year. Now he’s back on the PGA Tour

Want to improve your golf game? This new Hilton Head business thinks it can help Hilton Head's new Stretch Zone franchise brings the concept of practitioner assisted stretching to the Lowcountry. The company says its stretching sessions can help aging golf and tennis players stay in the game. Here's how it works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hilton Head's new Stretch Zone franchise brings the concept of practitioner assisted stretching to the Lowcountry. The company says its stretching sessions can help aging golf and tennis players stay in the game. Here's how it works.

Mark Anderson will again have a shot at the best in his profession. And this time he plans to stick around.

The Beaufort resident earned his PGA Tour card to play next season on golf’s top tour. He finished 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list to earn one of 25 cards.

The developmental tour’s season ended Sunday to make Anderson’s spot official, but he had all but locked up his card with his second professional victory in February.

“It was great getting off to a great start and just really relaxing the rest of the year,” Anderson said in comments provided by a PGA Tour spokesman. “I haven’t played a whole lot this summer. I decided to rest up and get ready for the Tour. But it’s exciting and I can’t wait to get going.”

Anderson, 33, made cuts in 10 of his 13 events. He earned $218,944 during his 10th year as a pro, bumping his career earnings just shy of $2 million.

Not long after winning the Country Club de Bogota Championship in February, Anderson aggravated an old fracture in his ankle and missed the next few weeks. He returned to finish the season, including a PGA Tour start at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing and a second-place finish at the Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The former Beaufort Academy and University of South Carolina standout said the early victory allowed him to breathe easier during the summer. He finished 55th at the WinCo Foods Portland Open on Sunday to end the season on what was previously the Web.com Tour before changing sponsors this year.

The next PGA Tour season begins Sept. 12 at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Anderson first earned his PGA Tour card for the 2012 season. In 2013, he won his first professional event at the Web.com Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville.

“The goal of playing on the Korn Ferry Tour is to make it to the next level and not stay out here for years and years,” Anderson said. “It’s so you can move up. So to do it this year and hopefully stay out there for years to come is the ultimate plan.”