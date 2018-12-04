Melrose Golf Course, of the shuttered Melrose Resort on Daufuskie Island, S.C., is pictured in this file photo.
Melrose Golf Course, of the shuttered Melrose Resort on Daufuskie Island, S.C., is pictured in this file photo. Photo by Patrick Ford, special to the Packet and Gazette
Melrose Golf Course, of the shuttered Melrose Resort on Daufuskie Island, S.C., is pictured in this file photo. Photo by Patrick Ford, special to the Packet and Gazette

Golf

This closed Beaufort Co. resort golf course was accidentally ranked among best in U.S.

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

December 04, 2018 05:18 PM

There might have some head-scratching in the Lowcountry when golf fans glanced at a recently released list of the best resort courses in the country and, after a few clicks and a bit of scrolling, saw ...

... Melrose, the course belonging to the shuttered resort of the same name on Daufuskie Island that, according to officials, is closed.

Golfweek initially included the course at No. 175 in its “2019 Ultimate Guide: Top 200 Resort Golf Courses,” which was released Monday.

Daufuskie Island Council Chair Deborah Smith said Tuesday the course is closed.

Smith said she could see it from her window and that it did not look playable. But she added that current resort owners had been cleaning up the course and repairing it after damage sustained in past storms, namely 2016’s Hurricane Matthew and 2017’s Tropical Storm Irma.

Kevin Roberts, co-owner of the Melrose Beach Club restaurant — which recently reopened — also confirmed Tuesday that the golf course is closed.

Golfweek’s Armand Cimaroli said Tuesday afternoon that Melrose’s inclusion was a mistake and apologized for any confusion. He added that the list would be fixed online.

GWTop200Melrose.JPG
A screen grab of Golfweek’s “2019 Ultimate Guide: Top 200 Resort Golf Courses” on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, shows the closed Melrose Resort’s golf course listed at No. 175, what Golfweek later called a mistake and said it would correct.
Screen grab from Golfweek.com

In recent months, much of Melrose Resort fell into disrepair after years of financial problems.

In September, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued the resort’s former owner and three of his business partners, alleging they defrauded investors of more than $10 million from January 2014 to mid-2017, according to previous reporting by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

Melrose was one of 16 South Carolina courses included in Golfweek’s list. All of the courses are located along the coast, either in the Lowcountry or Myrtle Beach area. (Those courses are listed below.)

Shortly after Golfweek tweeted the Top 200 list Monday, readers responded with questions.

“Melrose on Daufuskie island (sic) is on here,” @AIRshayes commented. “Great course in an unbelievable setting. I didn’t think it was still open?”

“Please check number 175, Melrose at Daufuskie Island,” @ClarkCamden replied. “Great course but afraid it closed after the last hurricane ... .”

The 18-hole, par-72 course was designed by legendary PGA Tour Pro Jack Nicklaus and opened for play in 1987, according to Nicklaus Design’s website.

It has been included in previous Golfweek lists:

A voicemail and text message left with the agent Smith said represents the current resort owners were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Beaufort County and the Lowcountry saw several of its courses included in the 2019 list — including five between Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.

S.C. resort courses ranked in “Golfweek’s 2019 Ultimate Guide”

  • No. 8: Ocean Course, Kiawah Island

  • No. 18: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head

  • No. 33: Palmetto Bluff (May River), Bluffton

  • No. 34: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach

  • No. 43: Caledonia, Pawleys Island

  • No. 92: Legends Golf Resort (Moorland), Myrtle Beach

  • No. 101: Sea Pines Resort (Atlantic Dunes), Hilton Head

  • No. 124: Sea Pines Resort (Heron Point), Hilton Head

  • No. 147: King’s North at Myrtle Beach National, Myrtle Beach

  • No. 156: Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye), North Myrtle Beach

  • No. 157: Palmetto Dunes (Robert Trent Jones), Hilton Head

  • No. 167: Grande Dunes (Resort Club), Myrtle Beach

  • No. 170: Barefoot Resort & Golf (Love), North Myrtle Beach

  • No. 181: Surf Club, North Myrtle Beach

  • No. 192: Barefoot Resort & Golf (Fazio), North Myrtle Beach

  Comments  