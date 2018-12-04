This closed Beaufort Co. resort golf course was accidentally ranked among best in U.S.

There might have some head-scratching in the Lowcountry when golf fans glanced at a recently released list of the best resort courses in the country and, after a few clicks and a bit of scrolling, saw ...
... Melrose, the course belonging to the shuttered resort of the same name on Daufuskie Island that, according to officials, is closed.
Golfweek initially included the course at No. 175 in its “2019 Ultimate Guide: Top 200 Resort Golf Courses,” which was released Monday.
Daufuskie Island Council Chair Deborah Smith said Tuesday the course is closed.
Smith said she could see it from her window and that it did not look playable. But she added that current resort owners had been cleaning up the course and repairing it after damage sustained in past storms, namely 2016’s Hurricane Matthew and 2017’s Tropical Storm Irma.
Kevin Roberts, co-owner of the Melrose Beach Club restaurant — which recently reopened — also confirmed Tuesday that the golf course is closed.
Golfweek’s Armand Cimaroli said Tuesday afternoon that Melrose’s inclusion was a mistake and apologized for any confusion. He added that the list would be fixed online.
In recent months, much of Melrose Resort fell into disrepair after years of financial problems.
In September, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued the resort’s former owner and three of his business partners, alleging they defrauded investors of more than $10 million from January 2014 to mid-2017, according to previous reporting by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Melrose was one of 16 South Carolina courses included in Golfweek’s list. All of the courses are located along the coast, either in the Lowcountry or Myrtle Beach area. (Those courses are listed below.)
Shortly after Golfweek tweeted the Top 200 list Monday, readers responded with questions.
“Melrose on Daufuskie island (sic) is on here,” @AIRshayes commented. “Great course in an unbelievable setting. I didn’t think it was still open?”
“Please check number 175, Melrose at Daufuskie Island,” @ClarkCamden replied. “Great course but afraid it closed after the last hurricane ... .”
The 18-hole, par-72 course was designed by legendary PGA Tour Pro Jack Nicklaus and opened for play in 1987, according to Nicklaus Design’s website.
It has been included in previous Golfweek lists:
Melrose was No. 163 (in the “Next 100” section) of “Golfweek’s Best: Resort Courses, 2017”
it was unranked in “Golfweek’s Best: Next 100 Resort Courses, 2015”
A voicemail and text message left with the agent Smith said represents the current resort owners were not immediately returned Tuesday.
Beaufort County and the Lowcountry saw several of its courses included in the 2019 list — including five between Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.
S.C. resort courses ranked in “Golfweek’s 2019 Ultimate Guide”
- No. 8: Ocean Course, Kiawah Island
No. 18: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head
No. 33: Palmetto Bluff (May River), Bluffton
No. 34: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach
No. 43: Caledonia, Pawleys Island
No. 92: Legends Golf Resort (Moorland), Myrtle Beach
No. 101: Sea Pines Resort (Atlantic Dunes), Hilton Head
No. 124: Sea Pines Resort (Heron Point), Hilton Head
No. 147: King’s North at Myrtle Beach National, Myrtle Beach
No. 156: Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye), North Myrtle Beach
No. 157: Palmetto Dunes (Robert Trent Jones), Hilton Head
No. 167: Grande Dunes (Resort Club), Myrtle Beach
No. 170: Barefoot Resort & Golf (Love), North Myrtle Beach
No. 181: Surf Club, North Myrtle Beach
No. 192: Barefoot Resort & Golf (Fazio), North Myrtle Beach
