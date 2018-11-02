This Melrose Resort restaurant is back on Daufuskie. Here’s what you can order with a view

A Daufuskie Island restaurant is back after it closed over two years ago in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
The Melrose Beach Club — located within Melrose Resort — reopened last week and is open daily, according to owner Kevin Roberts.
“It’s a great location,” Roberts said. “You’ve got a beautiful view of Hilton Head from across the bay.”
The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. It also offers brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Menu items include Daufuskie Jambalaya with chicken, sausage, shrimp, tomatoes and rice; shrimp and grits; and a Po-Boy shrimp sandwich . A children’s menu and brunch menu are also available.
The restaurant closed shortly after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, Roberts said. The resort then filed for bankruptcy in 2017. The resort is now owned by Odeon Singapore Limited, an affiliate of Netherlands-based Lex van Hessen Holding BV.
Roberts said the restaurant has new floors, a patched roof and all new kitchen equipment. He expects the eatery to have its liquor license by Nov. 9. Customers can currently bring their own drinks.
For more information, call at 843-785-9999.
