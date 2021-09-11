Final thoughts, score prediction as Clemson opens home football schedule vs SC State

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) loses control of the ball after a bad snap as running back Will Shipley has to stall for the play against Georgia during the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Sideline Carolina

Barring a potential postseason meeting, Georgia is now in Clemson’s rear view mirror.

The Tigers are hoping last week’s contest will prove to be their worst showing of the season in hopes of making the necessary improvements moving forward.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was open about his team’s offensive struggles in the 10-3 loss. That included sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei being sacked twice during the Tigers’ first seven plays and the team only totaling two rushing yards for the entire game.

Uiagalelei shouldered some of the responsibility, acknowledging he didn’t play as well as he’d have hoped.

“There were times in the pocket where I should’ve scrambled out, I should’ve made a play,” he said. “Sometimes I was drifting in the pocket where it caused me to get sacked, where it wasn’t the offensive linemen’s fault. It was my fault. ... There’s a lot that stuck out on film, but it’s a challenge. I’m always up for a challenge. I’m ready to get back at it in Week 2.”

On the other hand, the defense began building its resume by shutting out Georgia’s offense and giving up 256 total yards.

According to former Clemson sports information director Tim Bourret, averaging that many yards allowed in a season would result in a nation’s best mark over the past five years. Sixth-year senior James Skalski led the Tigers’ defense with 14 tackles and was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week.

“I think we were just happy that we played Clemson football again Saturday night,” Skalski said. “We were mean and physical and we got nasty in the trenches. That’s how we like it.”

The Tigers needed that big of a win for their resume, but all hope isn’t lost. They have a chance to get back on track in the home opener against South Carolina State at 5 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network). It’s the final non-conference game before the squad jumps into ACC action.

S.C. State isn’t the intimidating opponent that Georgia was, but they’re still not a team the Tigers will take for granted. Clemson can use the opportunity to right the wrongs in hopes of winning out and making a seventh consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Hopefully, we can develop our team and have a chance to help them,” Swinney said. “Hopefully we can get some guys some experience, have a chance to create some chemistry and rhythm and, again, just develop our team from a depth standpoint.”

Being back at home will certainly be a benefit in that process.

From an offensive standpoint, the Tigers plan to give their running backs more opportunities while also getting freshman wide receivers Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins some playing time. At first, Swinney thought he would need the two because E.J. Williams would be out for about two months recovering from thumb surgery. Williams, however, is going to try and play, opting to put off the surgery and just tape up the thumb. Still, having the Collinses will add depth at the position.

Clemson will be looking forward to its first full-capacity home game since 2019 and a return to its winning ways.

“I will say this: I think we’ve got a chance to be one of the better teams we’ve had around here,” Swinney said. “This team has what it takes, and if we make the improvement that we’re capable of making, and we stay healthy, I think this, when it’s all said and done, will be one of the better teams we’ve had since I’ve been the head coach.”

— Score prediction: Clemson 42, S.C. State 6 —