Gamecocks and Tigers getting along? Yes, it’s happening in a new way in the NIL era

Zeb Noland’s personal story has caught national attention the past two weeks. It even caught the eye of a member of South Carolina’s biggest rival.

Noland, the grad assistant-turned-starting quarterback for the Gamecocks, appeared this week on Darien Rencher’s “The Player’s Club Podcast.” Rencher is a running back for the Clemson Tigers who hosts a weekly show and recently earned an endorsement deal from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant.

In the past, it’s not common to see South Carolina and Clemson players speak highly of each other once the college football season kicks off. Anything can happen these days in the new era of name, image and likeness that allows players to profit through various endeavors such as clothing lines, business endorsements and, in this case, a podcast.

“Zeb Noland has been a great story. South Carolina fans, even though I’m a Clemson fan and can’t be rooting for him forever ... I root for you guys,” Rencher told Noland at the end of the interview. “The state gets better when you guys are better.”

Noland appreciated the opportunity to sit down with Rencher.

“I am really happy to do it. I get used to talking to a thousand reporters and get to connect with a guy one-on-one,” Noland said. “We are both super seniors and from the same area (in Georgia). I can’t wait to play you guys and meet you in person, get a picture with you.”

This year’s Palmetto Bowl will be played Nov. 27 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The game took a year off last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic when the SEC opted to play an all-conference schedule.

“I wish you nothing but the best with you and your program,” Noland said. “I’m always pulling for you. No matter what you do in life, we will always be brothers.”

Noland played at Iowa State and North Dakota State before joining the Gamecocks in the summer as a graduate assistant. When Gamecock starting quarterback Luke Doty went down with a foot injury in the preseason, USC coach Shane Beamer approached Noland Aug. 16 about using his last year off eligibility and gauged his interest in continuing his playing career.

Noland started last week against Eastern Illinois and threw four touchdown passes in the 46-0 win. The Gamecocks play at East Carolina on Saturday with no starting QB named.

Rencher has emerged as one of Clemson’s leaders on and off the field in recent years. He and former Gamecock QB Jay Urich also are close friends. Clemson hosts S.C. State.

Noland talked with Rencher for about 20 minutes about his journey, including how he was one of the first players to use the NCAA transfer portal. He and former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant both entered the portal at the same time. Bryant ended up at Missouri, with Noland going to NDSU.

Noland told Rencher about his relationship with first-round NFL pick Trey Lance and what the past month has been like getting back on the field.

“I have tried to soak it up and have fun,” Noland said.