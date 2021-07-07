How sons of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney are profiting from latest NIL policy

Clemson wide receivers and sons of coach Dabo Swinney Will, left, and Drew Swinney, right, have released a collection of merchandise through The Players Trunk, announced on Wednesday. The Independent-Mail via AP

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney’s sons, Drew and Will Swinney, have developed their own merchandise through the Players Trunk, released on Wednesday.

The ‘Swinney Bros’ created both an adult and youth T-shirt and hoodie that say, ‘Holder U,’ which is a nod to Will, a fifth-year senior, being the Tigers’ starting holder since 2017. The two have become the latest Clemson athletes to profit from the NCAA’s interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy. Justyn Ross, the first known Clemson athlete to have an NIL deal, also has a collection of merchandise with the Players Trunk.

Will and Drew, a redshirt junior, were walk-ons and have taken snaps at wide receiver with the Tigers. Will, the older of the two, became a scholarship player in 2018 and was a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist last season with seven catches for 29 yards during. Drew had three receptions for 18 yards last year.

On June 30, the NCAA board of directors approved an interim policy that suspended the amateurism rules related to an athlete’s name, image and likeness. The policy went into effect July 1, which allowed college athletes across the nation to begin earning revenue by using their NIL. Within the first couple of days, the Tigers had seven athletes either sign endorsement deals, develop merchandise or hire an agent, which is also now allowed.