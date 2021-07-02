DJ Uiagalelei’s first NIL deal is with a sports agency. Here’s what that means

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei announced Friday that he has signed with VaynerSports.

“Blessed and humbled to have this opportunity to work with my family at @vaynersports,” the sophomore tweeted. “Thankful for my brothers @ajv & @garyvee. Excited for everyone to see what we have in the works!!”

Uiagalelei’s news comes a day after the NCAA’s new interim name, image and likeness policy went into effect. There are seven known Clemson athletes who have announced NIL deals since then.

Instead of signing a deal himself, however, the Tigers’ starting quarterback opted to hire an agency, which is also covered in Clemson’s NIL policies, released Wednesday night.

According to Clemson, “Student-athletes may obtain an athlete agent/marketing representative, who must be registered in accordance with South Carolina Law, for the purpose of securing compensation for the use of his or her name, image, or likeness.”

While the agency can help secure deals in college, an athlete doesn’t have to continue the relationship if/when he turns pro, per an ESPN article. The NFL Players Association reiterated as much to professional sports agents in a statement on Thursday.

VaynerSports is a branch of Vayner Media, a social and digital agency started by Gary Vaynerchuk and AJ Vaynerchuk in 2009. The company expanded and launched VaynerSports in 2016 “to create an offering that featured great contract advisory, superior service, innovative marketing (and) endorsements, and mentorship in the world of business, branding, social media, investing (and) sports,” according to its website.

VaynerSports represents athletes like Leonard Williams of the New York Giants as well as South Carolina native and NFL free agent Alshon Jeffery and the LA Dodgers’ Justin Turner.

Blessed and humbled to have this opportunity to work with my family at @vaynersports Thankful for my brothers @ajv & @garyvee Excited for everyone to see what we have in the works!! pic.twitter.com/O5a6B9iRsE — DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) July 2, 2021

Uiagalelei will be Clemson’s starting quarterback in the fall after appearing in 10 games last year. The Inland Empire, Calif. native had two starts in that time, replacing Trevor Lawrence when he had tested positive for COVID-19. He finished the year with 914 yards and five touchdowns on 78-for-117 passing to go along with 60 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground.