NC State baseball is not the only team to be ‘gutted’ by NCAA’s COVID-19 protocols

N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan used the words “excruciating” and “devastating” in a statement Saturday about the Wolfpack’s COVID-19 issues that led to its forced departure from the 2021 College World Series.

The Pack’s game Saturday against Vanderbilt was declared a “no-contest” and N.C. State was forced to leave college baseball’s biggest showcase because of health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19 testing and positive results. Wolfpack athletes, coaches and fans were left shattered by the decision, which was announced by the NCAA at 2:10 a.m. (ET) Saturday.

“Gutted,” Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent said in a statement.

A request was made to the NCAA on Saturday by the News & Observer to speak with someone involved with NCAA health and safety to further explain COVID-19 protocols and how such decisions are reached. An NCAA media official said the statement released Saturday was “all that we will have.”

But if the sudden turn of events was stunning, it was not the first in NCAA championship competition this year. Or in Omaha, Nebraska.

Duke’s men’s basketball team withdrew from the 2021 ACC tournament in March because of COVID concerns. Other schools have had their teams pull out of NCAA tournaments and championships because of COVID-19 protocols during the 2020-21 season.

In March, the Virginia Commonwealth men’s basketball team has its NCAA tournament first-round game against Oregon in Indianapolis declared a “no-contest” -- season over -- because of positive tests for coronavirus. VCU officials were told it was a decision involving local health officials.

The announcement was made a few hours before game time, leaving VCU coach Mike Rhoades to tell the media: “We are devastated for our players and coaches. It has been a dream for all of us to play in the NCAA Tournament.”

Three college hockey teams, including Notre Dame, left the 2021 NCAA tournament in March because of COVID-19 issues. Michigan and St. Lawrence University also did not participate.

In April, the Rice University volleyball team was forced out of the NCAA tournament, forfeiting a game against North Carolina A&T scheduled to be played at Omaha’s CHI Health Center arena.

The NCAA issued a statement on that decision and said it would offer no other details “because of privacy issues.”

Missouri State withdrew from the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in May after positive COVID-19 results.

Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats, in a statement, said his athletes were heartbroken and added, “This situation exemplifies why it is imperative that our student-athletes take their responsibility to get vaccinated seriously. This could easily have been avoided, and instead it has spoiled a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Duke withdrew from the ACC tournament in Greensboro and did not play its scheduled quarterfinal game against Florida State, citing a positive test for COVID-19, quarantining and contact tracing. Not selected for the NCAA tournament, the Blue Devils’ season ended.

“This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and not yet over,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. after the withdrawal.