Passed over by NCAA. Duke also won’t play in NIT.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is not happy during the second half of Duke’s 70-56 victory over Louisville in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is not happy during the second half of Duke's 70-56 victory over Louisville in the second round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

For the first time in 26 years, an NCAA tournament will be played without the Duke Blue Devils.

The NCAA selection committee deemed Duke’s season not good enough after the Blue Devils went 13-11 in the pandemic-altered season.

Duke last missed the NCAA tournament in 1995, the season coach Mike Krzyzewski was sidelined from early January on and the Blue Devils went 2-14 in ACC play and 13-18 overall.

Since then, Duke has had winning records every season and played in every NCAA tournament. The Blue Devils were 25-6 last season when the pandemic caused the NCAA tournament’s cancellation.

The Blue Devils also chose not to be considered for the 16-team National Invitation Tournament, which is being held entirely in Frisco, Texas, this season.

