How does UNC replace Roy Williams? Tar Heels AD shares what he wants in his next coach

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said on a Thursday call with reporters the next men’s basketball coach does not have to have ties with the Carolina family. But he said he has already reached out to former UNC players and will continue to in order to get their input.

“There’s going to be pros and cons of every every person out there,” Cunningham said. “Whether they have a Carolina connection or not, have been a head coach or not, whether they played in the NBA or not, with a coach in the NBA or not. There’s a lot of different qualifications for a job and as I mentioned, it’s the time, it’s the circumstance, it’s the right person at the right time.”

Cunningham said he believed it was “the best job in college basketball” and that the hiring decision will be made by himself and UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz. They will not hire a search firm, but he reiterated the value he puts in speaking with former players because the network is so vast.

Roy Williams announced his retirement on Thursday after 18 seasons in Chapel Hill. His tenure included five Final Fours and three national championships.

This story will be updated.