UNC basketball leaves ACC tournament cautiously optimistic about what’s next

North Carolina heads into the NCAA tournament mixing equal parts caution and confidence after losing to Florida State 69-66 Friday in the ACC tournament semifinals.

The caution comes from seeing how Georgia Tech and the Seminoles reached the championship on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets beat Miami in the quarterfinals and advanced to the title game after Virginia withdrew from the tournament. FSU played just once too, advancing to the semifinals when Duke had to withdraw from the quarterfinals.

Both UVA and Duke had Tier I personnel test positive for COVID-19. The Blue Devils’ season is over. But the Cavaliers, winners of the ACC regular season, now are trying to exhaust every option in order to play in the NCAA tournament.

“It’s kind of scary to be honest with you, especially going into the NCAA Tournament just not knowing what can happen,” UNC sophomore forward Armando Bacot said. “Because I’m pretty sure all those teams have been following the right measures. You just never know who can get it, where it’s at, how. It’ll be definitely interesting to see the next couple weeks with the tournament.”

UNC coach Roy Williams said he had a conversation with an assistant before playing FSU about whether or not they should finish out the conference tournament.

“I don’t think there’s any perfect answer,” Williams said. “What’s going on in our world has really been a difficult time.”

The only game Carolina caused to be canceled this season was its home date with Miami. That came after players and team managers attended a social gathering after their road win at Duke and were seen on video maskless. Although no players tested positive the day after beating Duke, the Hurricanes weren’t comfortable playing the game.

The Tar Heels are well aware at just how swiftly things can change due to COVID and it remains a concern. But the Heels are having fewer reservations about how they’ll perform on the court.

They shed their tendency to follow a big win with an even bigger letdown, like in losses to Marquette and Syracuse in the final stretch of the regular season. Those turnovers that got out of hand the final four games of the season? The Heels got those under control in the ACC tournament.

UNC had averaged 20 per game the last four games of the regular season. But in three games in Greensboro they averaged just 11.3.

UNC freshman guard Caleb Love said their performance in the ACC tournament served as a confidence booster.

“We just found out how deep we are,” Love said. “We really got guys that come in and give us a lift off the bench. We really can play 10, 12 guys.”

It’s not just playing bodies, it’s getting the contributions they need. Had it not been for the lift R.J. Davis gave the Heels against Virginia Tech, they probably would have lost in the quarterfinals. Davis had a career-high 19 points in the win over the Hokies including 14 points in the second half.

Walker Kessler nearly pulled off a triple double against Notre Dame, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

And Love, who has struggled with 3-point shooting all season, went 7-for-18 from behind the arc in three games in Greensboro. Anyone who can help take pressure off Kerwin Walton being the only reliable 3-point shooter is a bonus for the Heels.

Carolina takes pride in its balance and its players have trust that whoever is on the floor can deliver when needed. Bacot said he believed the Heels got better as team in the ACC tournament.

“I feel like we know we can play with any team now,” Bacot said. “We feel like if we play our best game and just go out there from the jump, we can be good. Obviously we didn’t get the start we wanted (against FSU), but Florida State’s defense is a little weird, it takes a little adjusting to.”

They might have to sooner than later if they can play with any team. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects the Heels as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament playing No. 9 Connecticut. The winner would be poised to face the likely No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga.