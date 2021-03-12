Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Florida State

North Carolina takes on Florida State at 8:30 p.m., Friday in the Greensboro Coliseum in the ACC tournament semifinals for the right to face Georgia Tech in the championship. The Tar Heels (18-9) dispatched with Virginia Tech 81-73 in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The No. 2 seed Seminoles advanced to the semifinals after Duke was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. The Heels and Noles split their regular season meetings with FSU winning 82-75 in Tallahassee and UNC winning 78-70 in Chapel Hill.

Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Noles defense tough to solve

Carolina trails FSU 24-13 with 7:22 left in the first half. The Heels haven’t been able to get any easy shots against the Noles’ defense, which is switching on every pick. So far they’ve shot just 5-for-18 from the field and haven’t recorded any assists on their made baskets.

UNC has also had several breakdowns including twice after missed free throws allowing a FSU player to run unchecked down the floor to score an uncontested basket.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot.

Florida State: M.J. Walker, Anthony Polite, RayQuan Evans, Raiquan Gray, Balsa Koprivica