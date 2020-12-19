NC State puts one in the win column, defeats Campbell basketball at PNC Arena

In the final tuneup before ACC play, the N.C. State basketball team proved it can win with just nine.

Stepping out of conference before UNC comes to town on Tuesday, the Wolfpack took care of business, defeating Campbell, 69-50.

With the win, N.C. State improved to 4-1 overall, but most importantly, looked somewhat like themselves, more of the Wolfpack team we saw jump out to a 3-0 record, less of the N.C. State team that looked gassed late in the loss to St. Louis on Thursday night.

Did the Pack look perfect? Absolutely not. There were times in the first half they looked uninterested versus the Camels (4-2) and trailed by as many as seven (22-15) in the first half. But N.C. State did enough to end the first half to keep it close, before taking the lead, 30-28, at the break

Whatever Kevin Keatts said at halftime worked. To start the second half, N.C. State looked like they actually wanted to be there. The Wolfpack started on a 13-1 run to go ahead 52-36. By the seven minute mark they led by 18 and comfortable.

N.C. State played most of the first half with Bates, who picked up his second foul with 9:52 remaining. That meant Keatts had to go with Dereon Seabron or Jericole Hellems, both 6-7, as his tallest player on the floor. At times that also meant extended minutes for true freshman Jaylon Gibson (6-9), who only played one minute against St. Louis on Thursday.

Hellems, who scored a season-low six points in his return home against the Billikens, scored 13 in the first half to pace the Wolfpack. Hellems, who finished with 19, got plenty of help during the second half run to pull away. Hellems actually started the run with a short jumper, followed by a dunk by Bates. Four different players scored on four consecutive trips for N.C. State and all it took was Keatts slapping the floor in frustration after a turnover to light a fire in his team.

Campbell shot better than 40 percent from the floor in the first half, missed three from the floor after a three-point play by Ricky Clemons made it a four-point Wolfpack lead. After that, State forced four turnovers on the defensive end, and couldn’t seem to miss on offense. By the time Shakeel Moore and Braxton Beverly hit consecutive 3s, the Pack found themselves in the midst of a 19-1 run and never looked back.

Both teams started the floor cold, shooting a combined 2-13 from the field by the first media timeout. The Camels found their groove first, hitting on four of their next five and it took a Thomas Allen layup to tie the game at 11 for N.C. State. The Pack didn’t do themselves any favors by going on a 3:39 drought. Campbell got five in a row from sophomore forward Joshua Lusane, taking its biggest lead of the day. N.C. State snapped out of its funk thanks to two layups by Devon Daniels and a jumper from Hellems that made it a three-point game right before the half. The Wolfpack hit five of seven from the floor and led by two at the break.

Daniels finished with 12 points and Bates, despite foul trouble, finished with 10 points and two blocks, giving him 101 blocks for his career.

N.C. State has now won 23 straight regular season home games versus out of conference foes. The last out of conference team to defeat the Pack was UNCG on Dec. 16, 2017. N.C. State improves to 11-1 versus Campbell and 63-1 all-time against Big South Opponents.