Photo gallery from NC State’s basketball game against Campbell

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Campbell Camels at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, December 19, 2020.

STATECAMP01-121920-EDH.jpg
Campbell’s Gediminas Mokseckas (0) and Jesus Carralero (12), right, go after the loose ball with N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECAMP03-121920-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) pulls in the rebound from Campbell’s Billy Phenicie (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECAMP05-121920-EDH.jpg
Campbell’s Jesus Carralero (12) blocks the shot by N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECAMP02-121920-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) and Campbell’s Ricky Clemons (1) go after the rebound during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECAMP06-121920-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives around Campbell’s Jordan Whitfield (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
STATECAMP07-121920-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts doesn’t like the call during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
