NC State basketball team finds new opponent after game against Louisville postponed

The scheduling upheaval and changes amid the coronavirus pandemic continue for N.C. State men’s basketball program.

The school announced this past Sunday that its game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed following a positive coronavirus test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ team. No make-up date has been set yet.

The Wolfpack, however, quickly found a new opponent — St. Louis — for 8 p.m. Thursday. The last time the two played was in 2014, in the NCAA Tournament, a game St. Louis won 83-80. The Billikens are 4-0 this season and last played on Dec. 8, a 23-point home win over Central Arkansas.

N.C. State has missed five games so far this season due to COVID-19 issues.

N.C. State (3-0) hasn’t played a game since is 90-59 win over UMass-Lowell on Dec. 3 in Connecticut. The Cardinals’ last game was Dec. 1. The Pack left the ‘Bubbleville’ event in Uncasville, Connecticut early after a member of the N.C. State traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, calling off the team’s game against UConn, scheduled for Dec. 5.

Wolfpack back to it after coronavirus pause

Last week, the school announced that all men’s basketball program activities were paused due to positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing. According to a release from N.C. State, two members of the travel party tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority,” N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan said. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward.”

N.C. State has Campbell on its schedule for Dec. 19 at PNC Arena, followed by North Carolina at home on Dec. 22.

After the win over UMass Lowell, Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts talked about how fortunate they were to play some games this season.

“I’ve said it all along,” Keatts said, “we scheduled 27 games, if we get 15 to 18 games in, I think we’re all blessed.”

The game at Chaifetz Arena will be a homecoming for N.C. State forward Jericole Hellems, a St. Louis native who is the second leading scorer on the team with 14.0 points per game. St. Louis has won 16 of the last 18 games at home.