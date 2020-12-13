NC State’s basketball game at Louisville postponed due to COVID-19

The N.C. State men’s basketball team will have to skip its fifth game this season due to COVID-19.

The Wolfpack’s game at Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed, the ACC announced Sunday. The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball team.

N.C. State (3-0) hasn’t played a game since a 90-59 win over UMass-Lowell on Dec. 3 in Connecticut. The Cardinals’ last game was Dec. 1. The Pack left ‘Bubbleville’ early after a member of the N.C. State traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, calling off the team’s game against UConn, scheduled for Dec. 5.

Last week, the school announced that all men’s basketball program activities will be paused due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. According to a release from N.C. State, two members of the travel party have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority,” N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan said. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward.”

N.C. State has Campbell on the schedule for Dec. 19 at PNC Arena, followed by their second scheduled ACC game, at home versus North Carolina, on Dec. 22.

After the win over UMass Lowell, Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts talked about how fortunate they were to get in games this season.

“I’ve said it all along,” Keatts said, “we scheduled 27 games, if we get 15 to 18 games in, I think we’re all blessed.”