The NC State basketball game at Michigan is off. You probably already know why

When N.C. State gets to actually play its games, the Wolfpack has done well, going 3-0 this season. But COVID-19 has wiped out just as many games, the latest being Wednesday’s showdown with Michigan.

The school announced Monday the game with the Wolverines, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, is canceled. According to a release the two schools will “work together to see if a game can be arranged on an alternative date.”

It’s the third game canceled in a week for the Wolfpack.

Last Monday, N.C. State’s home game against William & Mary was canceled when someone within the Pride program tested positive for COVID-19. N.C. State played one game in ‘Bubbleville’ last Thursday, defeating UMass Lowell, 90-59. The Pack stayed in Uncasville, Conn., where it was scheduled to play UConn on Saturday. Late Friday night, however, it was announced the game was called off after a member of the team’s “traveling party” tested positive for coronavirus.

Everyone in the program tested negative before the trip to Connecticut and again before the game versus the River Hawks. Everyone within the program was tested again Friday and someone’s result was positive.

The team returned to Raleigh around 7 p.m. Saturday and was tested immediately, roughly 36 hours after the Friday morning tests. Tests were performed again Sunday.

After the win over UMass Lowell, Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts talked about how fortunate they were to get in games this season.

“I’ve said it all along,” Keatts said, “we scheduled 27 games, if we get 15 to 18 games in, I think we’re all blessed.”

N.C. State is not alone in the ACC in having to miss out on games that were on the schedule. Wake Forest, Louisville and Notre Dame have had to cancel games recently due to COVID-19 cases.

What’s next on the schedule for the Wolfpack?

For now, the next game is scheduled for Saturday, at home versus Florida Atlantic. However, North Carolina COVID guidelines requires individuals who tested positive or came in contact with someone who tested positive to quarantine for 14 days. The first positive test for the Wolfpack came Saturday, so N.C. State would still have some days of quarantine to go. Fourteen days would put the program in the clear Dec. 19.

The Wolfpack could potentially miss the ACC opener at Louisville on Dec. 16. The Cardinals ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest versus Wisconsin was canceled on Monday. Louisville has been on a COVID-19 pause since Dec. 3.

N.C. State has Campbell on the schedule for Dec. 19 at PNC Arena, followed by their second scheduled ACC game, at home versus North Carolina, on Dec. 22.