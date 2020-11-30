NC State’s basketball game against William & Mary canceled due to coronavirus

The ACC basketball season is not yet a week old and some games have already been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

N.C. State’s Monday home game against William & Mary is the latest to be called off, due to coronavirus issues within the Tribe’s program, the school announced late Sunday night.

N.C. State is looking at “options to replace the game.”

Duke’s Nov. 25 season-opener against Gardner-Webb was postponed due to coronavirus issues in the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ program.

