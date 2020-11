NC State looks to win its third straight game and second in a row against Syracuse. The Wolfpack (6-3, 5-3) are coming off its second win over a ranked opponent. The Orange (1-8, 1-7) are riding a six-game losing streak. Follow News & Observer beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

