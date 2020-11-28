View photos from NC State’s football game against Syracuse

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s victory over the Syracuse Orange, in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) makes a touchdown reception in the second quarter during a game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Syracuse Post-Standard via Pool

North Carolina State players, including Payton Wilson (11), celebrate after their win over Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Pool via Syracuse Post-Standard

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Zonovan Knight (7) high steps it out of a tackle during a game against Syracuse in the second half on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Pool via Syracuse Post-Standard

North Carolina State’s football players celebrate their win over Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Pool via Syracuse Post-Standard

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) gains yards during a game against Syracuse in the second half on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Pool via Syracuse Post-Standard

North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) runs for yards during a game against Syracuse in the second half on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Pool via Syracuse Post-Standard

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Zonovan Knight (7) escapes a tackle during a game against Syracuse. in the second half on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Pool via Syracuse Post-Standard

Nov 28, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA;North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) is sacked by Syracuse Orange defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (2) in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny USA TODAY Sports via Pool

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is tackled by Syracuse Orange defensive back Kyle Strickland (22) in the first quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny USA TODAY Sports via Pool

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) is tackled by Syracuse Orange linebacker Stefon Thompson (27) in the first quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny USA TODAY Sports via Pool

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) loses control of a catch due to a hit by Syracuse Orange defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (2) resulting in an interception in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny USA TODAY Sports via Pool

Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan (9) sacks North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny USA TODAY Sports via Pool

Syracuse Orange defensive back Garrett Williams (14) and North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Devin Carter (88) reach for a pass in the second half on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Pool via Syracuse Post-Standard

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Trebor Pena (29) runs back a kickoff for a touchdown during a game against North Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Syracuse Post-Standard via Pool

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) catches a touchdown pass in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back John Sweetwood (29) in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny USA TODAY Sports via Pool

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) runs after making a catch as Syracuse Orange defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (2) pursues in the first quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny USA TODAY Sports via Pool

North Carolina State football coach Dave Doeren gets ready to head onto the field before their game against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, Nov. 28, 2020. Dennis Nett Syracuse Post-Standard via Pool

Nov 28, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Zonovan Knight (7) is tackled by Syracuse Orange linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku (31) on a kickoff return in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny USA TODAY Sports via Pool

Syracuse Orange linebacker Mikel Jones (13) runs back a interception to the five yard line during a game against North Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Syracuse Post-Standard via Pool

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Zonovan Knight (7) falls forward for extra yards during a game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Syracuse Post-Standard via Pool

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Taj Harris (3) tries to get free during a game against North Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Syracuse Post-Standard via Pool

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) looks for yard during a game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dennis Nett Syracuse Post-Standard via Pool