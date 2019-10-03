Why this UNC linebacker entered the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier this week

SHARE COPY LINK

North Carolina senior linebacker Jonathan Smith entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier this week, a program spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Smith, a 6-1, 230-pound inside linebacker, is looking to get more playing time somewhere else.

Smith had three tackles in three games this season. He was suspended the first two games of the season after his grades dropped last spring.

Smith played in seven games in 2018 and started in four. He had 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

But with the emergence of inside linebackers Jeremiah Gemmel, and Chazz Surratt, who converted from quarterback to linebacker this spring, Smith’s playing time decreased in his senior season.

Surratt has been one of UNC’s better players this year, and Gemmel is one of the team’s defensive leaders. Gemmel has 35 tackles through four games, which is second on the team, and a forced fumble. Smith’s departure will likely mean more playing time for Surratt, and inside linebacker Dominique Ross.

But it also leaves the Tar Heels thinner at the position.