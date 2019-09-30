Two important UNC football players are out indefinitely due to injuries

UNC’s Mack Brown talks climbing out of the second quarter scoring hole and injuries University of North Carolina football coach Mack Brown talks with reporters about the Tar Heels' second quarter scoring deficit and the rash of injuries heading into Clemson, and puts out a call for future players to help with the depth problem. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of North Carolina football coach Mack Brown talks with reporters about the Tar Heels' second quarter scoring deficit and the rash of injuries heading into Clemson, and puts out a call for future players to help with the depth problem.

North Carolina safety Myles Wolfolk, who leads the ACC in interceptions this season, is out “indefinitely” with a lower body injury, program spokesperson Jeremy Sharpe told reporters Monday.

Wolfolk, a 5-11, 205-pound redshirt junior, has 24 tackles, one tackle for loss and three interceptions this season. He had been one of the Tar Heels’ best defensive players through their first four games.

Wolfolk did not finish UNC’s game against Appalachian State on Sept. 21 after suffering the injury, and did not play in its 21-20 loss to Clemson last Saturday.

UNC backup quarterback Jace Ruder, who suffered a leg injury in the first half of the App State game, is also out indefinitely.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As of Monday, there was no timetable for either player’s return.

What losing Ruder and Wolfolk means for UNC

The losses of Ruder and Wolfolk are significant blows for the Tar Heels (2-3, 1-1 ACC), who do not have much depth at either position. Freshman quarterback Sam Howell’s backup against Clemson was Vincent Amendola, a preferred walk-on freshman.

UNC used freshmen defensive backs Cam’Ron Kelly and Don Chapman to replace Wolfolk. Myles Dorn, the Tar Heels’ other starting safety, also played some at Wolfolk’s safety spot.

“Cam and (Don) Chapman were alternating with (Myles) Wolfolk out,” UNC coach Mack Brown said in a press conference on Monday. “Myles Dorn was a hero in the game. He played both; he just changed safeties. When Chapman would come in, he’d go to the other safety, and when Cam would come in, he’d go back. And he was kind of directing them throughout.”

To make matters worse, Kelly suffered what appeared to be a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of the Clemson game, when his knee hit teammate Aaron Crawford’s helmet as he tried to make a tackle.

Both Kelly and Crawford exited the game temporarily. Crawford is expected to practice this week.

Kelly is expected to be evaluated by team doctors. His status for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech is uncertain.

After Georgia Tech this Saturday, the Tar Heels have a much needed bye week.

UNC at Georgia Tech

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Watch: ACC Network

Listen: WTKK-106.1 Raleigh; WCHL-97.9, WCHL-1360 Chapel Hill; WBT-99.3, WBT-1110 Charlotte