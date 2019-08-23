You have Spectrum cable, but you don’t have the ACC Network. Here’s why.

You send a check to Spectrum each month for your cable bill, but when you tune in to the brand new ACC Network, you get a rude blue screen telling you that you don’t have access to that channel, even though ACC Network is carried by Spectrum.

Your neighbors next door also have Spectrum cable, but they get ACC Network just fine.

What’s going on?

You, my sad friend, are a former Time Warner Cable “legacy” customer who gently transitioned to Spectrum when Charter purchased TWC in 2015.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That means you grandfathered in to Spectrum with whatever package you had while with Time Warner. And that does not include the ACC Network.

To get the ACC Network on Spectrum, you have to call Spectrum (1-855-707-7328) and have your account migrated to an actual Spectrum package.

For some people, this could result in a lower bill, but for some (yours truly), it will not.

But can you watch on the Spectrum App?

Short answer: No.

The Spectrum App feeds from the Spectrum plan you pay for, and if you’re a Time Warner Cable legacy customer, it won’t work.

That goes for the mobile app as well as the TV app that plays over Roku, Apple TV, etc.

Can you watch on the ESPN App?

That’s another no. For the same reason as above.

What can you do?

Call Spectrum and see what switching to a Spectrum plan looks like.

It may work out well for you. My mother recently switched her TWC legacy account to Spectrum and saved some money. For me — and for some other folks I’ve heard from — it costs more (the amount will vary according to your plan).

The number: 1-855-707-7328