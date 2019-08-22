Launch Day: A guide to finding and watching the new ACC Network

ACC Network launches as college football season gets underway The ACC Network is here, and promises to bring around 450 live ACC contests each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The ACC Network is here, and promises to bring around 450 live ACC contests each year.

The new ACC Network — a collaboration between the ACC and ESPN — launches Thursday with 24/7 programming that includes sporting events (naturally) but also documentaries, hosted talk shows and more.

Think of it as an ESPN channel just for the ACC.

The official launch happens at 7 p.m. (Aug. 22) and there’s a special 90-minute documentary on Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, “The Class That Saved Coach K,” airing at 9.

There will be tons of games — in its first year, the network says it will broadcast 450 live ACC events — but the football doesn’t start until next week. There’s still plenty of stuff to watch, though.

We’ve put together a guide to finding the new network, plus info on the football schedule and other programming.

Where to find the ACC Network

Cable

Right now, the ACC Network will be available on Triangle area cable carriers Spectrum (a Charter company) and Google Fiber TV.

There is currently no deal with AT&T U-verse, but that could change any minute (or never).

▪ On Spectrum, you’ll find The ACC Network on channel 388. It’s part of the Spectrum TV Select package, so you don’t have to purchase a special sports package.

▪ We don’t have the exact channel for Google Fiber TV yet, but we’ll update here as soon as we hear.

Satellite

The satellite service DirecTV will carry the network, but so far, no deal with DISH.

▪ On DirecTV, the ACC Network is on channel 612.

Streaming

For streaming, the ACC Network is on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV (note that this is not the same as regular Hulu) and PlayStation Vue.

There is currently no deal in place with Sling or Fubo.

Simply search for “ACC Network” in your streaming service to locate the channel.

Documentaries and other programming

As we noted up top, the ACC Network won’t be just about the games.

ACCN has a full line-up of documentaries, weekly talk shows and other special programming.

▪ Right off the bat, the network will debut an original 90-minute documentary on Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, “The Class That Saved Coach K,” on Thursday (Aug. 22) at 9 p.m. A 30-minute special called “An Evening with the Class That Saved Coach K” airs at 10:30.

▪ On Aug. 25, ACCN will debut “All In: The Clemson Football Family,” a documentary that looks inside Dabo Sweeney’s Clemson University football program.

▪ Coming later this fall, we’ll get a documentary on the University of Virginia’s 2019 NCAA basketball championship, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path To a Title.”

▪ Also coming is “The Bowden Dynasty,” a feature-length documentary that explores the life and times of longtime Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden.

▪ In addition to documentaries, ACCN will have an “ACC Traditions” series that will highlight each of the ACC universities, and a weekday morning show called “Packer and Durham,” hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham (that airs 7-10 a.m. Monday through Friday).

Football schedule

Most games will air on the ACC Network or on ESPN, but a few are on the CBS Sports, ABC and FS1 schedules. There’s even one Duke game listed as airing on Facebook. But by and large, it’s mostly ACCN.

The inaugural game on the ACC Network is Georgia Tech at Clemson, airing at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

See the full schedule — current as of Aug. 21 — below.