The ACC Network launches soon, but so far most in the Triangle won’t have access to it

The new ACC Network will launch less than a month from now, and as it currently stands, most Triangle viewers won’t have access to the channel.

As of today, the network — a partnership between the ACC and ESPN — has contracts with DirecTV and Google Fiber TV (of the providers available to local viewers). There is no deal in place with Charter’s Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable), AT&T U-verse, DISH Network or Comcast.

For those with streaming services, there is a deal with Hulu Live TV (note that this is not the same as regular Hulu) and PlayStation Vue. There is no deal in place with Sling, YouTube TV or Fubo.

The ACC Network FAQ lists dozens of carriers, such as Verizon FIOS, a streaming service available to Verizon customers, but for the most part, there are few good options for viewers in the heart of the ACC. Many of the carriers listed are companies like Southern Montana Telephone and Cable Systems of Nevada.

There is no option to subscribe to stream the ACC Network for a monthly fee, the way one might for HBO Now or CBS All Access.

The ACC Network has taken to social media to rally local sports fans to the cause, tweeting that they should contact their providers and “demand” access.

In response to a tweet about the situation on Monday, Spectrum’s customer service account, @Ask_Spectrum, responded:

“At this time we do not carry this network and do not have any information on if/when we will carry it. You can request this network and countless others via this link (link: http://bit.ly/2ygC2cy) bit.ly/2ygC2cy. ^SS”

Scott Pryzwansky, communications director for Charter (Spectrum) in the Carolinas, told The News & Observer on Monday: “We are currently in negotiations to carry the ACC Network and are trying to keep programming costs down for our customers. We hope to reach an agreement soon.”

We also reached out to AT&T Uverse (which owns DirecTV) for an official response.

This story will be updated with that response when available.