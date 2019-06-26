Beer, wine sales now legal at college stadiums, arenas in North Carolina

NC State takes the field before game against Florida State Watch as coach Dave Doeren leads the NC State football team onto the field before the Wolfpack's game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as coach Dave Doeren leads the NC State football team onto the field before the Wolfpack's game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Let the beer flow and the profits roll in.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday signed a bill into law that allows legal beer and wine sales at campus sporting events throughout the UNC system.

Last week, House Bill 389 passed the N.C. Senate and House. Now that it has Cooper’s signature, the final step before alcohol sales begin is for the Board of Trustees from each UNC system school to vote to allow sales throughout their athletic facilities.





The new law impacts stadiums and arenas that house NCAA Division I teams at N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill, East Carolina, Appalachian State, N.C. Central, N.C. A&T, Charlotte, UNC Wilmington, UNC Greensboro, UNC Asheville and Western Carolina.

Division II schools Elizabeth City State, UNC Pembroke, Winston-Salem State and Fayetteville State will also have the freedom to begin alcohol sales at their stadiums and arenas.

Previously, alcohol sales at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium and UNC’s Keenan Stadium have been limited to high-end booster club donors.

Wake Forest, a private school, started general sales of beer and wine for football at BB&T Field and basketball at the Joel Coliseum in 2016. Duke, another private school, limits its sale of alcoholic beverages to its high-end booster club seating areas.

The new law gives UNC and N.C. State a chance to join Louisville and Syracuse among ACC schools allowing general alcoholic beverage sales at football and men’s basketball games.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.