Beer, wine sales could be a game-changer for NC State

If the sale of alcohol will keep N.C. State fans inside Carter-Finley Stadium during halftime, Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren is all for it.

The state Senate passed House Bill 389 on Monday which would allow N.C. State, and other state universities, to sell beer and wine at campus sporting events.

N.C. State regularly fills up Carter-Finley Stadium for home football games but there are a good portion of fans who go out to the parking lot at halftime. Most of those fans are going back to their tailgate spots for a refill. The result is the stadium is not as packed to start the third quarter as it is the first quarter.

“We have one of the best gamedays in the country in the first and second quarter,” Doeren said. “It would be awesome to be able to keep it that way in the third.”

The bill was approved by the state House in April and now Gov. Roy Cooper has to approve it before it becomes law. The new law could be in place before the start of the 2019 season. It could be a game-changer at N.C. State and UNC, where alcohol sales are limited to the high-end booster club donors.

“As soon as the law gets passed, if it does get passed, we’ll adjust at that point in time and make our decisions on what we’re going to do,” N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan said.

Wake Forest, a private school, started stadium-wide alcohol sales for football and men’s basketball in 2016. Duke, like UNC and N.C. State, limits alcohol sales to a designated booster-club area. Syracuse and Louisville are among the other ACC schools which have general alcohol sales during home football and basketball games.

“Obviously, it generates revenue for the university and for the program as well, which everybody is in favor of that,” Doeren said.

For N.C. State, it could be the first step in altering its controversial stadium re-entry policy. Fans are allowed to leave and return to the stadium with the same ticket. Doeren, in his seventh year, has never been a fan of the so-called “pass outs.” He notably spoke out against them after his first game in 2013.

During many national telecasts since, the Wolfpack crowd is frequently criticized by the ESPN or ABC commentators for missing the start of the second half.

The general sale of beer and wine could lead to a change in that university policy but Doeren noted there would need to be upgrades to the amenities on the east side of the stadium before that could happen.

“It’s kind of a one-thing-at-a-time deal,” Doeren said. “Obviously, if you were going to pass that, you’d have to do some things stadium-wise to make that a good thing for the fans. It’s all about their experience and make sure they enjoy that.”

Corrigan, who has been on the job for eight weeks, said he hasn’t talked with Doeren in-depth about the stadium passout policy.

“We’ve talked about a lot of other things but we haven’t dug in on that,” Corrigan said.