UNC to suspend 13 football players for selling sneakers

Thirteen North Carolina football players will be suspended by the university for selling school issued sneakers, according to a press release by the school.

Quarterback Chazz Surratt is one of them.

Offensive lineman Brian Anderson, defensive end Malik Carney, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson, Surratt and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker will each sit out four games. Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will miss two games, and quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will miss one.

The NCAA approved a request to stagger certain suspensions, according to the press release.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In January, 15 players on North Carolina’s football team sold school-issued sneakers in exchange for as much $2,500 in cash, according emails obtained by The News & Observer in a public records request.





According to the emails, the university found out about the sales on Jan. 12 after a member of the public sent an email to the athletic director alleging that a number of individuals who received the UNC Retro Air Jordan 3’s may have sold them to a local shoe business. A local business called “Request Boutique” in Greensboro was alleged to be involved.

Four days later, athletic director Bubba Cunningham and head coach Larry Fedora held a meeting with the players to address the actions. The university required all players to return the shoes.

UNC self-reported the allegations to the NCAA. They have been deemed a secondary violation.





SHARE COPY LINK Check out photos from opening day of the UNC Tar Heels' 2018 football camp in Chapel Hill, NC Friday, August 3, 2018. (No Audio)

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.