UNC’s Cunningham says ‘a number’ of football players were caught selling shoes, an NCAA violation

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said Thursday morning the school self reported an NCAA violation because it found that football players were selling shoes.

That is against NCAA rules. The news of the violation was first reported by WRAL’s Jeff Gravely Wednesday afternoon, after UNC appeared at the ACC’s annual football media day in Charlotte.

Cunningham said he didn’t know off hand how many players were selling shoes.





“There were a number of students,” Cunningham said at a break during a UNC Board of Trustee’s meeting. “Off the top of my head I don’t have it right in front of me, but all the penalties will be determined within the next couple of weeks.”

UNC’s season starts on Sept. 1 at California.

The news of the violation also comes less than a year after the NCAA wrapped up a multiyear investigation into whether many of UNC’s athletes benefited from African American Studies courses that never met and required little work.

UNC was not penalized after the conclusion of that investigation.

The most recent violation was deemed “a secondary violation,” which is considered minor. But Cunningham said it was possible that players could be facing suspension.

In March 2017, UNC announced its partnership with Jordan Brand and its football program. During the 2017 football season, UNC which had previously worn Nike, wore the Jumpman logo on its jerseys. In January, UNC’s equipment staff tweeted out a video showing an exclusive pair of Air Jordan 3 retros that its coaches and players had received.





It is unclear if those were the shoes some players sold, but UNC said it self-reported the violation upon learning about it in February. According to NCAA Bylaw 16.11.2.4, ‘Items Received for Participation in Intercollegiate Athletics,’ “An item received for participation in intercollegiate athletics may not be sold or exchanged or assigned for another item of value.”

“It’s disappointing,” Cunningham said. “You know we do a great job. I think our compliance office does a great job with education and students know the rules and occasionally we make mistakes. We had a couple of students who made some mistakes and there’s obviously penalties associated with that.”





Cunningham said the school found out about it through social media and immediately looked into it.

“In 24 hours we had it contained and we supplied it to the NCAA as quickly as we could,” he said.

According to NCAA.org, “penalties for secondary violations usually are not as severe as those for major infractions, but they may be more than a “slap on the wrist.” Secondary-violation penalties are tailored to specific situations. The rule outlining possible secondary-violation penalties includes possible fines, vacation of records and scholarship reductions, among other things.”

UNC Chancellor Carol Folt said the fact that it was a secondary violation didn’t make it any less important.

“I have complete confidence in Bubba that we’re doing every single thing right to make sure that we handle it, we deal with it properly and we do everything we can to make sure these things don’t happen again,” Folt said. “So I’m always disappointed when we don’t do exactly what we want to do, but I feel very confident about what we’re doing to deal with it.”