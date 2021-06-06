Disparities from pre-Civil Rights Act era still trickle down to Black Americans today

Reparations





Bringing up racism against Black Americans makes some white people uncomfortable or angry. Well, Black Americans have had to live in discomfort for centuries, and if you think talking about racism makes you angry, try dealing with it on a daily basis.

The average white family has $181,000.00; for Black families it’s only $17,000.00. A Black college grad has less wealth than a white high school dropout, and the disparities go on and on. None of this is due to any “bad decisions” on the part of Black Americans. It’s all traced back to centuries long, government sanctioned anti-Blackness. Black people were brutally enslaved, discriminated against, disenfranchised, and massacred; not allowed to access the benefits of the nation they built, in spite of the sacred words “All men are created equal.” All the while, white Americans and white immigrants from Europe received free land, grants, health insurance, pensions, and other benefits from the government.

The Civil Rights Act rescinded government sanctioned anti-Blackness, but it did not repair the damage that was already done. That is why reparations for Black Americans descended from American slavery are necessary!

Marcel Comacho, Ridgeland

Return to normal

As many of us begin thinking about the return to “normal,” the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect all of us for years to come. Healthcare providers are no exception.

For specialty providers like physical and occupational therapists, the pandemic caused patient volume to plummet. Data shows that physical therapy saw a 34% drop in Medicare spending between January and June 2020, while the challenges of safely providing care caused costs to rise.

If that wasn’t bad enough, federal health policy is dealing another blow by advancing devastating Medicare cuts that threaten to limit patient access and harm the sustainability of the healthcare system.

Congress must step in to stop more Medicare cuts to specialty care before it’s too late. Healthcare providers and seniors are counting on them.

Jennifer Adomat, St. Helena

SC politics

Well now, isn’t it just great that now not only can South Carolinians open carry their loaded guns, but inmates on South Carolina’s death row now have a “choice” to make between death by electric chair or firing squad, with execution by lethal injection running a poor third for lack of the chemicals necessary to give them a “peaceful” death. South Carolina, at the forefront of progressive legislation. We are certainly blessed to have such a socially conscious state legislature that only has its citizens’ welfare in mind.

Roger Elmore, Beaufort

The Children’s Center

As Director of The Children’s Center, I’m writing today to provide our opinion regarding The Children’s Center application for Accommodations Tax funding. The Children’s Center is a proud member of the non-profit organizations that support the community of Hilton Head. Although we may disagree, we abide by the decision of Town Council and the ATAX committee regarding the disposition of our grant request. We received a full and fair hearing regarding our application.

While not thrilled with the outcome, The Children’s Center understands that those specific parameters must be followed. We believe this situation makes a strong case for our representatives in Columbia to look at the Accommodations Tax statutes and expand their field of vision. Childcare is a foundational structure upon which any strong economy is built, including tourism. We encourage others to contact their representatives with this message.

We were surprised by the IP article of May 27th. Because of the article, many now know about this vital community program. The Children’s Center is committed to offering a safe and nurturing place for the children of people who work on Saturday’s during tourist season with our Saturday School program.

Jody Levitt, Hilton Head