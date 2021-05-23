Sales tax increase

The Beaufort sales tax increase is an ill-conceived plan and should be rejected by voters in November. The Council wants us to believe this is a “creative tool to give residents property tax relief,” but in reality it’s a regressive tax that will transfer money from low-income workers to property owners.

The sales tax is now 7%; not an insignificant add-on for minimum wage workers, which make up a fair share of hospitality workers. And unlike tourists, residents will pay this tax 365 days a year. The Council assumes tourists are only here to spend money without concern for value, but tourists do pay attention to added fees and taxes. Beaufort may be a desirable destination, but they can easily find another beautiful beach.

Without a detailed plan of how the money would be spent, voters are being asked to blindly support giving more money to the Council, which already has a poor track record of fiscal responsibility with taxpayer money.

I urge the Council to reconsider this poorly thought out tax and withdraw the referendum. They should find other ways to fund municipal operations without resorting to a referendum that’ll hit the pockets of every resident.

Virginia Murray, Bluffton

Fossil fuels

Once again we are reminded of the danger of our reliance on fossil fuels by the shut down of the Colonial pipeline and gas shortages created by panic buying. When will we move beyond our fossil fuel dependence? We can do that if we pass legislation that addresses Climate Change and encourages sustainable energy sources.

Moving from a fossil fuel-based economy to sustainable energy sources will get a huge boost if the Carbon Fee bills being discussed in Washington are enacted. Putting a price on carbon will drive innovation that will enhance our security, improve our environment and slow climate change. We need a bi-partisan solution and our South Carolina representatives in Congress could help lead the way. According to Axios, Senator Graham has already indicated he intends to “lean into” climate change and he has discussed potential common ground with President Biden’s special climate envoy John Kerry.

We all know how vulnerable the coast of South Carolina is to flooding, storms and increasing high temperatures. Let us all urge Sen. Graham, Sen. Scott and Rep. Mace to be leaders in solving this most pressing problem.

Kate Joy, Beaufort

To Sen. Scott

Senator Scott, please don’t place a narrow band-aid over racism in this country for white South Carolinians and the Republican party to say, “I’m not one” or “We don’t have a systemic problem.” If you do, the racism wound will not heal in America.

Instead, those who most need to grapple with incising the wound in order to heal will use your band-aid, and quote your words from the rebuttal you gave after President Biden’s speech to Congress. They will use you as an excuse not to engage in conversations that lead to a true understanding and reckoning of racism as a malignancy in America. Your band-aid will fall off, Sir, and the patient may die.

As a black U.S. Senator, you have this moment in history to speak truth to power, even if it means losing your job. Others will welcome you, Senator. I will follow and support you if you do. Please take up the legacy of deceased Senator Lewis and lead us in “good trouble” for the sake of our democracy.

Susan Baukhages, Bluffton

Unemployment

I am a 61-year-old electrician who, until COVID-19, worked in the maintenance division at Hospital Services. I expected to retire in ‘28, but last year, in an obvious effort to avoid liabilities, HSI closed its doors for good, offering to continue our medical in return for hold-harmless waivers. Since then, I have searched for employment, using the S.C. Works system along with my own contacts, both military and civilian.

The only people who don’t wish to return to work, in truth, just don’t wish to return to poverty-level wages. Most, myself included, would jump at anything within range of our pre-COVID lives.

Next month, McMaster will end my unemployment benefits, both federal and state, in his plan to “transition” us into minimum wage slavery. This is heartless and cruel, even for Republicans! You want to help? Don’t cut us off next month! And raise the minimum wage!

David Stuard, Lexington