Hilton Head Island needs additional mainland crossing site for safety and efficiency

Hilton Head bridges

Vehicle access to/from Hilton Head is exclusively via the existing bridges connecting the mainland. Should those bridges be damaged by a boat or vehicle, everyone who lives or works on the island would be stranded without access to necessary services. Ongoing plans provide only for widening and repairing the existing bridges and modifying the highway.

Single access to the island is a great risk, yet continues to be ignored. Nearly every week there’s an accident on the bridges. Several times in recent years a boat has hit the protective pilings. If a barge or tug boat should damage a bridge support, the risk of shutting off all traffic for several weeks is all too real. Even if one lane of existing bridges survived, the traffic congestion would be beyond belief. Traffic volume already causes severe delays every morning and evening.

There should be an additional mainland crossing site. A tunnel could be an alternative. It might even connect from the Bluffton Parkway to the Cross-Island Expressway. A second route could save considerable congestion, time, carbon footprint, and money. The longer we delay, the more difficult the project will be. We absolutely need another alternative!

Joe and Susan Patton, Dwayne Bruns, Hilton Head

Rep. Herbkersman

I read with interest a recent letter criticizing Rep. Herbkersman’s efforts to address the concerns of our teachers and children regarding learning, health and safety during COVID-19. Rep. Herbkersman has worked tirelessly to obtain vaccines, not only for District 118, but for the entire state of S.C. His efforts have ensured that schools can open safely for ALL involved.

Bill has been a leading sponsor on behalf of teachers and educators, ensuring they receive their well-deserved raises this year. As the former S.C. State Superintendent, I’ve worked with Bill, the legislature, and education groups over the years, and without reservation, can attest to his strong commitment to providing quality education.

In addition to dealing with the many challenges that COVID-19 has created, the legislature has faced many significant issues, including the budget, the economy, employment, internet access, election integrity, etc. Every year is busy, but recently it’s been above and beyond. We should be thanking Bill and all of the members of our delegation for the hard work they do for Beaufort County.

Dr. Barbara S. Nielsen, Bluffton

Civics education

Current American politics shows we need a renewed emphasis on civics education in society, particularly our schools. Civics is often included and described within the general category of social studies, but the importance of civics demands a renewed emphasis as a separate course in high school.

Our young people have a right to wonder and question if our democracy is working. They have witnessed Charlottesville, seen armed terrorists invade schools and places of worship, seen fear-mongering and racism rather than honest debate. Yes, America remains a country of contradictions, inconsistencies and hard truths, challenging our democracy and our next generation.

The Center for American Progress reported only 9 states require high school civics to graduate. Beaufort County schools are required to follow S.C. Code 43-234, which requires 3 units of social studies to earn a high school diploma. Civics education is embedded within these 3 units, but not necessarily taught as a separate course.

A local commitment to renewed civic education in our schools would remind us of our challenging historic commitment to equality, expressed in our Constitution. It would remind us that the Founding Fathers enshrined our freedoms in law and order to build a democracy for all.

Earle Everett, Hilton Head

Development

It’s clear that the pursuit of greed and tourism is what drives this island’s bureaucracy. Eco-friendly this island is not. Some may tout the wandering, disjointed and often dangerous bike trails, or talk endlessly about paint schemes and architectural features, but the fact of the matter is: Hilton Head has become an overdeveloped tourist trap. Restaurants and private gated communities flourish, while affordable housing perishes. It’s my opinion that this island has become exactly what the town leadership said it should never become.

Sandon Preston, Hilton Head